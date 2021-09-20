Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 64.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 174,001 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $21,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. HSBC lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Erste Group lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.55.

BABA stock opened at $160.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $435.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $152.80 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.02 and a 200-day moving average of $209.61.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $14.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

