Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $19,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRE. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE stock opened at $133.38 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.33 and a one year high of $144.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.43.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

