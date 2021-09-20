Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 84,604 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,416,388 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 84,604 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.45% of Antero Resources worth $21,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 691.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 448,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 391,786 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,432,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at $1,642,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 69.0% in the first quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 3,530,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter worth $55,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $3,667,779.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,186.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AR stock opened at $16.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 4.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.43. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $489.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James upgraded Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

