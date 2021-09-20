Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Price Reaches $3.64 on Major Exchanges

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Pancake Bunny has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.64 or 0.00008409 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00054905 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $53.76 or 0.00124270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00011965 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00044416 BTC.

About Pancake Bunny

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Pancake Bunny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pancake Bunny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pancake Bunny using one of the exchanges listed above.

