Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) CFO Walter Rusnak Acquires 1,000 Shares

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) CFO Walter Rusnak purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $16,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,904.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Pathfinder Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBHC. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Pathfinder Bancorp by 35.9% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 41,241 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. M3F Inc. increased its position in Pathfinder Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 62,279 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings account, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients; and cash management sweep account, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients.

