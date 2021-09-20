Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Gap Down to $7.88

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.88, but opened at $7.39. Patterson-UTI Energy shares last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 58,923 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PTEN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.25.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The company had revenue of $291.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -3.69%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.