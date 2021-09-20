PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PaySign Inc. is a provider of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications through its Paysign(R) brand. PaySign Inc., formerly known as 3PEA International Inc., is based in Henderson, Nevada. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson upgraded PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.88.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYS opened at $2.89 on Friday. PaySign has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The company has a market cap of $147.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.65 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that PaySign will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joan M. Herman sold 76,004 shares of PaySign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $180,889.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 836,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,143.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 39,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $123,494.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,322,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,180,946.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,584 shares of company stock worth $326,827. Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PaySign by 7.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,662,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after buying an additional 114,800 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PaySign by 32.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,519,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after buying an additional 369,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PaySign by 11.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 52,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PaySign by 1,418.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 428,768 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PaySign in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. 19.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

