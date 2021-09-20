Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,300 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the August 15th total of 136,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,663. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $34.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.35.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 19.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

In other news, EVP Todd Poland purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.31 per share, with a total value of $32,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $162,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $824,400 in the last ninety days. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the second quarter worth about $247,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 14.0% in the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 185,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 22,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Peapack-Gladstone Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

