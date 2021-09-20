Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 74.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 10.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the first quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 72.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Todd Poland acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.31 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $165,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $824,400 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $32.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $608.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.35. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $34.67.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Equities analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peapack-Gladstone Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

