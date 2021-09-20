PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) to report $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.47. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 38.61% and a return on equity of 14.15%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.51. The company had a trading volume of 36,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,035. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 696.30%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,708,000 after buying an additional 22,570 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,800,000 after purchasing an additional 51,965 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,984,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 407,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,588,000 after buying an additional 64,855 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

