People s United Financial Inc. Acquires 2,449 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 2,601.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $26.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.23%.

In other news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

