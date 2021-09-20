People s United Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,013 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,331,278.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTAP. Fox-Davies Capital cut NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on NetApp from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on NetApp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NetApp from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $90.01 on Monday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.46 and a 1 year high of $93.68. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.65 and a 200-day moving average of $78.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

