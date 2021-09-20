People s United Financial Inc. Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

SJM opened at $123.00 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $108.10 and a fifty-two week high of $140.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.89 and a 200-day moving average of $129.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

