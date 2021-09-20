People s United Financial Inc. Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after buying an additional 11,465 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 96,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 739,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $268,904,000 after purchasing an additional 382,377 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $350.24 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $379.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $361.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.10.

Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

