People s United Financial Inc. Raises Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in International Paper by 1.6% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in International Paper by 1.0% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in International Paper by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 16.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 4.5% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Stephens raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.45.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 128 shares of company stock valued at $7,473. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IP opened at $56.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.91. International Paper has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

