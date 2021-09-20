People s United Financial Inc. Sells 1,270 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the first quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Celanese in the first quarter worth $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the first quarter worth $33,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Celanese in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Celanese in the second quarter worth $70,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CE has been the subject of several research reports. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price target (down from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.71.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $148.91 on Monday. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.30 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

