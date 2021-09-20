PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Decreased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 74.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,338 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $153.86. 152,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,936,198. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $159.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $212.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist upped their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

