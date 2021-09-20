Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) in a research note released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PRDO. TheStreet cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $10.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.88. Perdoceo Education has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $14.05. The company has a market cap of $743.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $175.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.09 million. Analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 7.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 2.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 27,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

