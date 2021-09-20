Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 25,460.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 111.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,940,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,995,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451,863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760,458 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 125.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,765,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654,145 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 39.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $962,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 41.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 14,037,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $508,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.77.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $43.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $51.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

