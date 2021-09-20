Phantomx (PNX) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded down 74.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 20th. Phantomx has a market capitalization of $6,848.51 and $1.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantomx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Phantomx has traded down 75.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00396354 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002153 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006824 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $421.25 or 0.01008254 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000057 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Phantomx Coin Profile

Phantomx (CRYPTO:PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Phantomx

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

