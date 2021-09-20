Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Phillips 66 by 72.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX opened at $66.02 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The firm has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.65 and a 200-day moving average of $79.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $27.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is -404.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.19.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

