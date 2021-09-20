Phoenixcoin Price Reaches $0.0142 on Top Exchanges (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $267.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,066.13 or 0.99784851 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00087263 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00008411 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.67 or 0.00805396 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.03 or 0.00396348 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.19 or 0.00292538 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002059 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00061369 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 84,321,175 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

