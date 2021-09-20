Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires 6,232 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Gartner were worth $10,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 6.3% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the second quarter worth about $822,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 58.0% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the second quarter worth about $1,499,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 9.4% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.33.

In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total value of $1,311,675.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,112 shares in the company, valued at $16,634,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total value of $848,044.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $6,176,175 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $310.33 on Monday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.86 and a 1 year high of $318.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.