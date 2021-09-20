Picton Mahoney Asset Management Boosts Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,417 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.06% of SVB Financial Group worth $17,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,372,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.44.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $553.94 per share, with a total value of $276,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,300,929.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total transaction of $96,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and sold 19,103 shares valued at $11,139,859. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $599.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $221.55 and a 12 month high of $623.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $572.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $555.48. The company has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

