Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases 161,567 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 783.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,567 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $15,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $89.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $95.28. The company has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.87.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist cut their target price on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.51.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.