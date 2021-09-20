Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Short Interest Up 66.9% in August

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,541,700 shares, a growth of 66.9% from the August 15th total of 1,523,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25,417.0 days.

OTCMKTS PLLIF opened at $6.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70. Pirelli & C. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $6.42.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLLIF. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Pirelli & C. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pirelli & C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Pirelli & C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers car tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle tires under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

