Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the August 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pixelworks by 10.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Pixelworks by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pixelworks by 104.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Pixelworks by 7.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 7,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Pixelworks during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

PXLW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pixelworks from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

Shares of Pixelworks stock traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $4.84. 1,333,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,378. Pixelworks has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.78 million, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 2.32.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 65.70% and a negative return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pixelworks will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

