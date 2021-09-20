Playgroundz (IOG) Market Capitalization Tops $146,728.94

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 29.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 20th. Playgroundz has a market capitalization of $146,728.94 and $5.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Playgroundz has traded 42.3% lower against the US dollar. One Playgroundz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00065710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $74.42 or 0.00173058 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00110601 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2,943.96 or 0.06845794 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,930.46 or 0.99829081 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.34 or 0.00772804 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

