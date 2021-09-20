PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $160,000 Stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,863 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASB. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter worth $34,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 464.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $92,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $335,169.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASB. TheStreet downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $20.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.22. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.34.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Associated Banc’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

