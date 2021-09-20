PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $174,000 in GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIG. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in GigCapital4 in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in GigCapital4 in the 2nd quarter worth about $407,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in GigCapital4 in the 2nd quarter worth about $780,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in GigCapital4 in the 2nd quarter worth about $846,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in GigCapital4 in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,319,000.

Shares of NYSEMKT:GIG opened at $9.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $3.11.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

