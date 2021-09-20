PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Nkarta were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the first quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Nkarta by 4,082.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nkarta alerts:

Nkarta stock opened at $31.29 on Monday. Nkarta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.02 and a 52 week high of $79.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.85.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). On average, analysts expect that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKTX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

In other Nkarta news, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $206,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $132,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,907.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,640 shares of company stock valued at $711,726 over the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.