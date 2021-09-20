PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,872,000 after acquiring an additional 601,263 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,934,000 after acquiring an additional 292,953 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,885,000 after acquiring an additional 71,596 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,190,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,266,000 after acquiring an additional 51,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,682 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $159,991.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 314 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $29,867.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,384 shares of company stock worth $505,630 over the last 90 days. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FLGT stock opened at $91.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $189.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.57.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 789.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FLGT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.80.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

