PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.5% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.9% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 4.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 target price on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $190.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.15. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.73 and a 12 month high of $197.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

