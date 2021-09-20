PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 831 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVNS stock opened at $32.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,097.33 and a beta of 0.91. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.96 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Avanos Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Oleary bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $158,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,347 shares in the company, valued at $991,505.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

