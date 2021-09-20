PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Short Interest Down 40.1% in August

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a drop of 40.1% from the August 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolarityTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of PTE stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.76. 1,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,749,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.98. PolarityTE has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $1.99.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 266.25% and a negative return on equity of 103.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PolarityTE will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PolarityTE in the first quarter worth $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 177.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 35,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

