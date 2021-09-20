Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800,000 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the August 15th total of 5,780,000 shares. Currently, 10.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 954,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRCH. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.14.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCH traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $19.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,002,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,081. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.67. Porch Group has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.12.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Equities analysts forecast that Porch Group will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $27,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $560,082. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Porch Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 118,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Porch Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Porch Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 138,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.