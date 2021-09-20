POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “POSCO, formerly known as Pohang Iron & Steel Company Ltd., manufactures hot and cold rolled steel products, heavy plate and other steel products for the construction and shipbuilding industries. “

Separately, UBS Group lowered POSCO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.00.

NYSE:PKX opened at $74.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. POSCO has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $92.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.48.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that POSCO will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of POSCO during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of POSCO during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 516.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of POSCO during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

