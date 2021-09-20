PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 258.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,579 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 18.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 52,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 32,574 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,514,000 after buying an additional 42,567 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 8.9% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 229,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,143,000 after buying an additional 18,733 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 467.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 8,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

PCH stock opened at $53.02 on Monday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $65.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 35.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.78%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

