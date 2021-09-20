Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $175.12 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) will post sales of $175.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $179.67 million and the lowest is $171.00 million. Power Integrations posted sales of $121.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year sales of $698.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $694.80 million to $703.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $755.41 million, with estimates ranging from $748.33 million to $762.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $180.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.43 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on POWI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

In other news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total value of $186,828.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,854. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POWI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Power Integrations by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,403,000 after buying an additional 391,459 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,267,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 1,453.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,927,000 after buying an additional 171,402 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,720,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Power Integrations by 17.7% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 928,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,648,000 after buying an additional 139,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POWI traded down $1.55 on Monday, reaching $105.64. The company had a trading volume of 285,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,640. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.00 and its 200-day moving average is $87.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.30 and a beta of 0.94. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $51.16 and a 52 week high of $110.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 42.62%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

