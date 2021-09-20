PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Receives $15.10 Average PT from Brokerages

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.10.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PREKF. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

OTCMKTS PREKF traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.83. 2,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,601. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.12.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in the acquisition and management of royalty lands, in order to generate significant free cash flow through indirect third-party oil and gas investments. It offers its owned portfolio of royalty lands in Canada. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

