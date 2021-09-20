Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 11.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 382,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,769 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $42,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Masonite International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 24.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 6.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $122.80 per share, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,054. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $917,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,101.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DOOR opened at $110.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.74. Masonite International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $132.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $662.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.28 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 26.69%. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.83.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

