Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $41.09 Million Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 945,025 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 326,235 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $41,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $40.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average is $43.11. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

In other Tapestry news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.62.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

