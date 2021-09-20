Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $43.98 Million Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 30,923 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Yum! Brands worth $43,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $782,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $611,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,606 shares of company stock worth $4,433,076. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.63.

NYSE YUM opened at $127.09 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.08 and a 12-month high of $135.77. The company has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.56 and its 200-day moving average is $120.03.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

