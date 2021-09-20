Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Short Interest Update

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Principal Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at $613,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 165.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 11,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Quality ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,787,000.

Shares of PSET stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.54. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,553. Principal Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $41.22 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.56.

