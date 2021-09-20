Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PROG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Progenity from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

NASDAQ:PROG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 11,236,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,806. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -0.18. Progenity has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $9.56.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.15.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PROG. Athyrium Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Progenity by 34.6% in the second quarter. Athyrium Capital Management LP now owns 36,396,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,937,000 after buying an additional 9,365,281 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Progenity by 189.7% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,597,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,122,000 after buying an additional 4,974,789 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Progenity in the first quarter valued at $8,322,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Progenity by 85.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after buying an additional 537,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Progenity by 19.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 909,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 150,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

