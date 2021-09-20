Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Brokerages predict that Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) will announce sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Prologis posted sales of $980.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Prologis will report full year sales of $4.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 22,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,159,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,101. The firm has a market cap of $95.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.06. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $139.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 66.32%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

