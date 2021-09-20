ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $7.68

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.68, but opened at $7.91. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $7.97, with a volume of 1,002,811 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

