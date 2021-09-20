ProShares UltraShort Dow30 Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:DXD)

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 6,678 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,207% compared to the average daily volume of 511 call options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 81,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 43,460 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the 2nd quarter worth $618,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the 1st quarter worth $122,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort Dow30 alerts:

NYSEARCA:DXD traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.51. 2,793,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,453. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average of $9.59. ProShares UltraShort Dow30 has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $17.45.

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (the Fund), formerly UltraShort Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.