ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) Short Interest Up 44.6% in August

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,322,600 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the August 15th total of 914,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

PBSFF remained flat at $$19.65 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.74. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $22.41.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as an entertainment player with e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales and Commerce. The Entertainment segment offers entertainment whenever, wherever and on any device. The Content Production & Global Sales segment combines the international TV production and distribution business with the global digital studio, Studio71 under the umbrella of Red Arrow Studios.

