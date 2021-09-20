Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Coverage Initiated at Fox-Davies Capital

Equities research analysts at Fox-Davies Capital started coverage on shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Fox-Davies Capital’s price objective points to a potential downside of 81.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prothena from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Prothena from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.36.

Prothena stock opened at $77.07 on Monday. Prothena has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $78.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative net margin of 115.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prothena will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $247,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,887.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $572,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 167,250 shares of company stock worth $8,081,192. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 60.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 1.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Prothena by 12.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Prothena by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

